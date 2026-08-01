Police investigation in southwest Atlanta neighborhood

Around midnight, Aug 1, Atlanta Police responded to the 1000 block of Lawton Avenue Southwest for a person shot call.

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At this time APD has not confirmed what they were investigating on scene, but our crew did see a medical examiner on scene. There was also crime scene tape surrounding the area where officers investigated.

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We have reached out to APD for more info.

This is a developing story.

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