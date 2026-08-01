Local

Police investigation in southwest Atlanta neighborhood

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Police investigation on Lawton Ave SW
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Around midnight, Aug 1, Atlanta Police responded to the 1000 block of Lawton Avenue Southwest for a person shot call.

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At this time APD has not confirmed what they were investigating on scene, but our crew did see a medical examiner on scene. There was also crime scene tape surrounding the area where officers investigated.

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We have reached out to APD for more info.

This is a developing story.

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