Police investigation in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta police surrounded Vine St in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning.

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A Channel 2 News crew saw crime scene tape blocking off the area, as well as multiple officers with tactic gear on.

No word on what type of investigation this was for. However police on scene did tell Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that this scene did not involve a child, no one died and it was not officer-involved.

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