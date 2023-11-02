Police investigating fatal shooting at southeast Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot at a southeast Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning.

APD said at 4:11 a.m., officers got a call about a person shot at 1683 Lakewood Avenue Southeast, which is the address of the Amoco gas station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 37-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are investigating the events that led up to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family remembers 21-year-old killed by stray bullet at Ga. bar

©2023 Cox Media Group