Police investigating fatal shooting at southeast Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot at a southeast Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning.
APD said at 4:11 a.m., officers got a call about a person shot at 1683 Lakewood Avenue Southeast, which is the address of the Amoco gas station.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 37-year-old man who had been shot.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police are investigating the events that led up to the shooting.
