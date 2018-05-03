  • 1 person injured, suspect in custody in shooting at Nashville mall

    NASHVILLE, Ga. - A shooting at a Nashville mall has injured one person, police say.  

    The mall is Opry Mills located at 433 Opry Mills Drive.

    The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted that the suspected shooter has been taken into custody.

    The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

    Police said the shooting was the result of a dispute.

    The ATF reports that they are responding to the scene. 

