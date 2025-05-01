Police find mother and 4-year-old daughter dead after receiving 911 hang-up call

ARAGON, Ga. — Residents in a small Georgia town are mourning the loss of a mother and her four-year-old daughter.

The Aragon Police Department received a 911 call on Tuesday from a home on Walnut Street, but the caller hung up.

When police went to the home, officers and EMS workers discovered the bodies of a woman and a child.

Aragon police requested the help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

After an investigation, agents and police determined there were no ongoing threats to the community.

“Please keep our community in your prayers while we mourn the loss of two residents. Please respect the privacy of the family involved,” the city said in a statement.

