Police asking for public’s help to find woman they say stole $3,200 Rolex necklace

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman wanted for stealing $3,200 worth of jewelry from a Lawrenceville jewelry store.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Audrina Victoria Smith, 29, walked inside the Jewelry Box on Sugarloaf Parkway and asked to try on a Rolex necklace.

After Smith tried on the necklace, the clerk removed it and put it on the counter. While Smith continued to look at other jewelry, she slid the necklace underneath her wallet to hide it and left without buying anything, police said.

Detectives were able to look at surveillance video to see that Smith drove to the store and left in a red Mazda passenger car. Detectives were able to use Flock cameras and records showed that the tag was a temporary Missouri license plate.

Detectives have secured an arrest warrant for Smith, who is from Maryland, on felony theft by shoplifting.

Anyone with information on where Smith is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at http://404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit http://stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

