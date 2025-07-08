Police arrest Savannah mall shooting suspect known to have gang affiliations

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have arrested a man accused of shooting three people at the Oglethorpe Mall on July 2.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was arrested on July 5.

Police say the suspect and other identified suspects who haven’t yet been arrested have known gang affiliations.

Aside from the three people who were shot at the mall, police said a woman died due to heart complications that were made worse by the shooting.

Police will be working with the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office to determine which charges will be filed against the suspect related to her death.

District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones told WJCL that Olislene “Tina” Smith heard the shots, gathered her belongings, and tried to escape. But she went into cardiac arrest and was found in the bushes near the mall by deputies.

