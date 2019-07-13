Police arrest man they say broke into at least 8 businesses

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police said they have caught a man responsible for eight break-ins at restaurants and shops in Newton County.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings was in Covington, where a Hardees on Highway 278 was the latest target.
Police said Christopher Lee broke the drive-thru window with a hammer and stole the cash register.
Police said Lee broke into eight businesses in total before he was arrested Thursday night.
How police were able to identify and track down the suspect, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES
- Targeted ICE raids planned Sunday: What to expect in Atlanta
- Woman accused of killing man who left accident scene cries as 911 call played
- Georgia woman says she was fired for Moana, marijuana cake design mix-up
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}