Plane crashes into Houston County backyard, FAA say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane crashed into a backyard in Houston County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. According to WGXA, it was at the Warner Robins Air Park.

TRENDING STORIES:

The FAA states that the single-engine Rans S-14 crashed into a backyard in Warner Robbins.

Authorities said the pilot was the only person on board.

WGXA reports that the pilot had to be extracted from the plane. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The pilot’s identity has not been released.

The Rans S-14 is a two-seat, low-wing aircraft known for its excellent performance, agility, and versatility, WGXA reported.

IN OTHER NEWS:

K9 helps find 10-year-old hiding in bushes after leaving Cobb County home, deputies say

©2022 Cox Media Group