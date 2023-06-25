Plane crashes into Houston County backyard, FAA say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane crashed into a backyard in Houston County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. According to WGXA, it was at the Warner Robins Air Park.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Server gifted her dream car at retirement party after 38 years with Ray’s on the River
- Antisemitic rally held outside of Cobb County synagogue
- 3 teens, including 15-year-old shot at Georgia graduaton party
The FAA states that the single-engine Rans S-14 crashed into a backyard in Warner Robbins.
Authorities said the pilot was the only person on board.
WGXA reports that the pilot had to be extracted from the plane. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The pilot’s identity has not been released.
The Rans S-14 is a two-seat, low-wing aircraft known for its excellent performance, agility, and versatility, WGXA reported.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group