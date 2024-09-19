A pig, a hawk, officers: Metro Atlanta police pick up animal wrangling on the job

METRO ATLANTA — While on patrol, police officers run into all types of things.

Whether it’s a reckless driver, a person in need or a lost pet, there’s no emergency officers won’t respond to.

On Wednesday, police in Cobb County and in Roswell were birds of a feather when it came to helping animals in need.

The Cobb County Police Department said three officers and a lieutenant were on the scene to help residents uncrumble a particularly stubborn cookie.

A wayward pig named Oreo ended up wandering away and Officers Long, Fortner and Anaya, plus Lt. Cronin, helped get Oreo back to home.

Not to be outflown by their fellow police department, one Roswell Police Department officer showed his true feathers on the job later in the day.

The department said their own Officer Carter felt the call to return a lost little buddy to a nest, but not without poking a little bit of fun and rivalry at the Cobb County officers.

“Cobb County Police Department, we see your pig…and raise you a hawk! This little guy was found injured in the roadway this afternoon, causing quite a traffic snarl. Officer Carter scooped him up, and took him to the kind folks at the Chattahoochee Nature Center for some rehab,” Roswell PD said.

Now, both critters are safe and sound, though Roswell’s Honorary Officer Hawkeye is still at the nature center.

