Piedmont Park wants your input on 2 options for its renovation plan

ATLANTA — Piedmont Park will soon unveil its renovation plan, but officials want to hear from you first. There are two conceptual options to add amenities, spaces and more access.

Visitors riding, running or walking call the park a gem in the middle of the city.

“We love having it here. One reason we live here,” Tim Fellow said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Piedmont Park Conservancy is working on its first comprehensive plan in the last 25 years, taking feedback at in-person meetings and a virtual session last week.

Jack Shen lives nearby and would like to see the park kept more natural.

“Stick with a wild feeling,” he said.

There are two options. One adds more recreation while the other amplifies more nature and scenic views.

Both would add more seating with benches, trees in and around the active oval and new basketball and pickleball courts near the current tennis center. Both plans also add a new north entrance with concession stands and restrooms. It would expand the park to the intersection of Piedmont and Monroe.

RELATED STORIES:

Each reimagines and beautifies Lake Clara Meer with one adding paths and even boardwalks over the water and the other more passive trails.

“I don’t go down there very often, cause it’s not easy to get to... but yeah I would,” Fellow said.

A final virtual session will be held Wednesday night before the public is asked to review both concepts and give their input. You can submit your thoughts on the conversancy’s website through March 8.

The final comprehensive plan will be revealed at Piedmont Park’s Landmark Luncheon in April. The actual work will take the next 10-20 years to complete the vision.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Georgia's Hidden Treasures: Piedmont Park This primetime program explores the history of Piedmont Park, its importance to the city of Atlanta and the region, and what makes it so special and unique.

©2025 Cox Media Group