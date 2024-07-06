Big things happening at Piedmont Park as site celebrates 120 years in Midtown

ATLANTA — Big things are happening at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park as it celebrates 120 years in Midtown.

As Channel 2′s Karyn Greer reports, there are plans in the works for upgrades and an expansion of the park.

Whether it’s for physical activity, a festival or concert, or just a little bit of peace and quiet, Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta has something for everyone, so it’s no wonder the park is Atlanta’s most visited green space.

One visitor told Channel 2 Action News that part of the draw is there’s always something going on.

“I absolutely love it, I walk the dog. I come out here a lot,” one visitor said.

Each year more than six million people visit Piedmont Park.

Another told Greer that “the park is truly like a sanctuary in its own little space in the city.”

This year, Piedmont Park is celebrating its 120th birthday, and the Piedmont Park Conservancy is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Along with those milestones, the organization is working on the park’s first comprehensive plan in 25 years.

Piedmont Park Conservancy CEO Doug Widener told Channel 2 Action News that they’re trying to get Atlantans involved in the new plan’s development.

“The idea behind this is to really create an engaging, world-class, accessible, equitable park for now and for the future,” Widener said.

The conservancy partners with Atlanta to protect and enhance the park and all 200 of its acres. The new comprehensive plan the group is developing is supposed to help the park evolve along with the city, and now they’re asking the public to weigh in.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of community input stakeholders, families, government leaders, park users from all perspectives to come together and share what’s working well in the park, what’s not,” Widener said.

Marshal Eagle, the Chief Operating Officer of the Piedmont Park Conservancy, said the plan will include adjustments to programs at the park, facilities updates and more.

“Out of that plan, we will have a phased approach with, any, anywhere from minor, adjustments to programs and, facilities here to major initiatives that could completely change some of the areas of the park and how they look and feel,” Eagle said.

Ideas are welcome, according to conservancy officials, and with expansion in mind, they want to ensure the park remains a good neighbor to its surrounding community.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing things that the neighbors like, enjoy, and we take care of the park. We’re all stewards of the park. Many people will say Piedmont Park is their backyard, and we’re the stewards here who help maintain that,” Terrell Henderson Director of Government Relations and Special Projects said.

The Piedmont Park Conservancy has a survey available online, or those interested can participate in a session via Zoom or in person.

To learn more about the Piedmont Park Comprehensive Plan and how to get involved, head online here.

