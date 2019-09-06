Pickup driver killed after colliding with MARTA bus in Palmetto

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man was killed Friday morning when his pickup truck crossed the center lane and collided with an oncoming MARTA bus in Palmetto, authorities said.
No passengers were aboard the bus when it collided with the Dodge Ram on Roosevelt Highway at Wilkerson Mill Road in Fulton County, MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher told AJC.com.
The driver of the pickup, a 28-year-old from Cumming, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Georgia State Patrol said. His name is not being released until his family has been notified.
The driver of the MARTA bus suffered injuries to his lower extremities and was transported to Atlanta Medical Center, authorities said.
Police said the driver of the bus was not at fault, but investigators are still working to determine why the driver of the Dodge crossed into the southbound lanes.
The roadway was shut down for hours as troopers investigated.
This story was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}