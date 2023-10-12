Person stuck in van after large tree falls across Cobb County roadway, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A massive tree fell across a road in Marietta Wednesday night.

According to the Marietta Police Department, the tree fell onto powerlines and a van, which briefly trapped the driver.

Wednesday night, MPD posted a tweet saying it happened on Whitlock Avenue at Cleburne Avenue.

The driver of the van was briefly stuck inside and then treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Police said crews are on the scene working to remove the tree and secure the powerlines.

At this time, police are not sure when the road will reopen.

