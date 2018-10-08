Person in stolen car fires shots at Atlanta police officers

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a person in a stolen car shot at officers Monday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.
Channel 2’s Tom Regan has learned police caught the suspect and are currently looking for the weapon.
Breaking: I’m on the scene of officer reportedly fired upon in SW Atlanta. Live report in minutes. pic.twitter.com/JGU1O3QPD2— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) October 8, 2018
