Person hit, killed on Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — Police have shut down a stretch of a busy Atlanta road to investigate a deadly pedestrian crash.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports someone was hit on Cheshire Bridge Road near the Interstate 85 exit on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There is a sheet covering a body in the middle of the road.

The road reopened at 6:15 a.m. Shields says drivers should use Piedmont Road, North Druid Hills Road and Clairmont Road as alternates.

Live traffic updates from Triple Team Traffic every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group