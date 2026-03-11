Person hit, killed on Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — Police have shut down a stretch of a busy Atlanta road to investigate a deadly pedestrian crash.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports someone was hit on Cheshire Bridge Road near the Interstate 85 exit on Wednesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
There is a sheet covering a body in the middle of the road.
The road reopened at 6:15 a.m. Shields says drivers should use Piedmont Road, North Druid Hills Road and Clairmont Road as alternates.
Live traffic updates from Triple Team Traffic every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Boost Mobile employee fighting for his life after being shot by masked gunman robbing store.
- Administrator posted surveillance video of kindergarteners fighting on TikTok, parents say
- Student charged in deadly prank gone wrong releases statement about loss of teacher
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group