Speed-detection cameras coming to school zone in metro Atlanta city

DALLAS, Ga. — Officers are warning drivers in this metro Atlanta city that a camera detection system will be watching their speed near an elementary school.

Dallas Police Department and the Paulding County School District added a photo-enforced speed detection system in the Dallas Elementary school zone along Hardy Street, but it’s not yet fully active.

Dallas PD says the goal is to improve safely and reduce speeding in areas with children.

“Driving above the posted speed limit in school zones puts pedestrians, especially young children, at a much greater risk of serious harm,” the Dallas PD said.

Though the speed detection system is operation, “a 30-day advance notification period will be provided prior to the system’s full activation,” during the 2026-2027 school year.

The system will be active exclusively one hour before the start of school, one hour after the start of school, one hour before dismissal and one hour after dismissal.

The detection system will automatically detect and record vehicles traveling more than 10 mph over the speed limit. Citations, supported by photographic evidence, will be mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner with instructions on how to either pay or contest the violation.

The police department said “violations will undergo a thorough review” before citations are sent out.

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