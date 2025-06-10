Shooting suspect in custody for deadly Paulding County road rage incident

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man is currently behind bars after a road rage incident turned deadly in Paulding County.

Collins Pruitt was later arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to respond to a shooting near Ridge Road and Cohran Store Road on Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The caller, who said he was involved in a fight with another man driving a black SUV said he’d been shot.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the shooting, later identified as Shawn Christopher Brannon of Piedmont, Ala., drove himself to a Paulding County fire station.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brannon was driven to Wellstar Paulding Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies immediately investigated, according to officials, and found both the SUV from the incident, and the suspect, who they identified Tuesday as Pruitt.

The investigation into the incident revealed that Pruitt and Brannon first came into contact during a road rage confrontation, which turned deadly.

Detectives found Pruitt at his home in Cobb County, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Due to the circumstances of the situation, the sheriff’s office said the “shooting did not meet the legal threshold for a murder charge,” so Pruitt faces a single count of voluntary manslaughter, which is a felony.

Pruitt is now being held without bond at the Paulding County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group