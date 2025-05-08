Paulding County man sentenced to prison for child molestation

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Dallas, Georgia man has been found guilty of child molestation in Paulding County.

On April 23, Richard Allen Degroot, 74, was sentenced to 20 years, to serve 15 years in prison.

His charges stemmed from a Dallas police department investigation that began in January of 2023 when a child reported that Degroot had committed the crime.

The child was 10 years old at the time. When released from prison, Degroot will be on probation and registered as a sex offender.

