Over $7M in drugs and cash seized, hundreds arrested in north GA over last 10 months

ATLANTA — The Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force (NWGDTF) has made 69 arrests and seized $1,838,693 in drugs and cash over the past three months.

In collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, including the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office, the NWGDTF has targeted drug dealers and traffickers in the region. These efforts have led to significant seizures and arrests, contributing to the ongoing battle against illegal drug crimes.

District Attorney Robert S. Lane praised the collaborative efforts of law enforcement, stating, “While there is much work to be done in the fight against the illegal drug trade, I am grateful to the men and women who work every day to remove drug dealers and their drugs from our community.”

For the entire fiscal year 2025, the NWGDTF reported 241 arrests and the seizure of $7,177,693 in drugs and cash proceeds. These figures highlight the scale of the drug trade problem in the region and the task force’s commitment to addressing it.

Proceeds from seized assets are used to fund drug use reduction programs and support law enforcement activities, helping to offset the tax burden on citizens.

