No one injured, no weapons found after report of shooting at Paulding County school dance

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Paulding County found no evidence of a shooting or a weapon at a middle school dance after they received reports of a shooting Saturday evening.

Sheriff Ashley Henson posted an update on Facebook saying that three middle schools held a dance at South Paulding High School. Henson said at one point, a group of students was being disruptive, and a deputy approached them.

Henson said there was a scuffle between one of the students and the deputy and the student took off running out of the building.

Some parents outside the school tackled the running students and held them until deputies could take them into custody.

Henson believes one student stuffed a vape into another student’s hoodie.

“At some point in the melee, someone yelled ‘Gun!’” Henson said. “So I’m going to reiterate, there was no gun found, there was no gun seen, there was no one injured. Everyone’s safe.”

Four deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office were at the dance, and others quickly responded.

