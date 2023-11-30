Man arrested in Tennessee after Paulding County woman found stabbed to death in her home

DALLAS, Ga. — A Georgia man is in custody in Tennessee after being accused of stabbing a woman to death and leading deputies on a police chase.

Officers in Dallas, Georgia were called to a home on Westwood Drive just after 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 20 about a possible suicide.

When they got there, they found Jennifer Hester, 36, on the floor with several stab wounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators determined that Hester’s death was not a suicide and identified Brandon Howard, 37, as the suspect.

The next day, Howard’s phone pinged and he was spotted on Flock cameras in Loudon County, Tennessee.

Howard tried speeding away from Loudon County deputies Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, but crashed his truck and was taken into custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

Howard was charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault for Hester’s death. It’s unclear what charges he’ll face for speeding away from deputies in Tennessee.

“On behalf of our entire agency, we would like to thank the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and all members of the community who assisted us during our investigation,” Dallas Police Chief Joseph Duvall said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The relationship between Howard and Hester is unclear at this time.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta man sentenced for attempting to distribute kilos of meth, fentanyl

©2023 Cox Media Group