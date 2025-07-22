Illinois man convicted for sexually abusing Paulding County child

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — An Illinois man was convicted of child molestation and sexual battery on a 12-year-old in 2022.

According to the Paulding County District Attorney, 34-year-old Travon Watson of Granite City was accused of sexually abusing a child back in October 2022, after the child’s mother contacted the Dallas Police Department.

During the trial, the child victim testified, along with the lead detective.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 18, Watson was convicted by a Paulding County jury after a four-day trial.

“I am grateful to the members of the jury and the citizens of this county that we are putting our foot down and refuse to accept this heinous behavior in our county. This is a trend we must continue to create a safer Paulding County,” Assistant District Attorney Deidra Alexander, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State, said.

TRENDING STORIES:

At trial, Watson faced charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.

Two days of deliberation later and the jury found Watson guilty on all counts.

Children have an unequivocal right to grow up in peace with their innocence guarded against those who prey on that innocence,” Lane said in a statement. “As the most vulnerable members of our society, my office will use every tool at its disposal to ensure that children are protected from those who would prey on them.”

Watson is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Thursday afternoon. He’s currently in custody at the Paulding County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group