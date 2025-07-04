Firefighters honored after pulling man from burning Paulding County building, saving his life

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County firefighters are being recognized for pulling a man from a burning building.

Body camera video shows Paulding County Fire & Rescue rush into a home on Circle Hill Drive in April.

Paulding County officials told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that firefighters thought they were just responding to a report of smoke coming from a structure.

Officials say smoke reports are common and often turn out to be false alarms.

The crew of Engine 3 arrived on scene just minutes after they were dispatched.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke pouring from the roof of a house.

In less than 60 seconds of entering the burning house, Engine 3’s crew found an unconscious man in the kitchen. The crew pulled the man out of the burning home and began administering emergency medical care in the yard.

Firefighters managed to get the fire out. The man was taken to the hospital and released a week later.

The firefighters were recognized for their heroic actions on June 24, during an awards ceremony at the Paulding County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Fire Chief Garrett Brubaker expressed appreciation for the bravery displayed by the firefighters, saying, “Your actions demonstrate the high caliber of service our department provides to the citizens and residents of Paulding County. Without your prompt response and commitment, this incident could have had a tragic outcome.”

Paulding county officials told Channel 2 Action News that the timely interventions of the Paulding County Fire & Rescue team not only saved a life but also demonstrated the dedication and professionalism of the department.

