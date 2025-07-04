Tropical depression forms off coast of Georgia, S.C.

A tropical system in the Atlantic has become better organized and became Tropical Depression Three Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said it is likely to become Tropical Storm Chantal this weekend as it moves toward the Carolinas.

Rough surf along with scattered showers and storms could be seen along the Georgia and Carolina coasts.

There is little to no impact expected here in the metro Atlanta area. It will be a bit breezier tomorrow but mainly dry.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group