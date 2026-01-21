Caught on camera: Deputies perform life-saving CPR after crash in Paulding County

HIRAM, Ga. — WARNING: Some readers may find the video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A man is alive today thanks to the quick thinking and decisive actions of Paulding County deputies after a serious crash in Hiram last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Dec. 13, Paulding County deputies were dispatched to a vehicle accident on Highway 278. When they arrived, they found a man inside a truck who was unresponsive.

Deputies immediately pulled the man from the truck and began checking for signs of life. Finding no pulse, they started CPR in the middle of the busy roadway. Body camera footage shows the deputies performing chest compressions and communicating as they fought to keep the man alive.

TRENDING STORIES:

They continued life-saving efforts until Fire and EMS arrived. After several minutes of CPR, first responders were able to locate a pulse.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Just two days later, he was able to walk out of the hospital.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Pading County Sheriff Ashley Henson praised the deputies’ actions, calling the response an example of service at its best.

“What our deputies did on December 13th showed the best of humanity. They face difficult situations every day, and I could not be more proud,” Henson said.

©2026 Cox Media Group