WATCH: Suspects rob victim at gunpoint inside Atlanta store

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred last month.

Just before 6 p.m., on December 29, 2025, Atlanta officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at 540 Fairburn Road SW.

Investigators say two suspects seen on surveillance video robbed two victims of money at gunpoint inside the store.

According to APD, the suspects may be involved in another robbery that occurred at 400 Fairburn Road SW on Jan. 2. Police said during that robbery, a suspect pulled out a gun and stole money from two victims.

None of the victims reported being injured.

Anyone with information on two suspects can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:

Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org

Use the P3 Tips app

Text CSGA to 738477

