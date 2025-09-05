4 suspects with meth, trafficking items arrested in Paulding County drug seizures, authorities say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division said they have made significant strides in combating illegal narcotics, resulting in multiple arrests and drug seizures over the past several weeks.

Through a series of traffic stops and coordinated investigations, deputies said they have confiscated substantial amounts of methamphetamine and other illegal items.

On Aug. 31, deputies conducted a traffic stop that led to the discovery of about 44 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm, a digital scale and packaging materials.

Kristen Marie Miller, 29, of Acworth, and Michael Brandon Barnett, 35, of Dallas, were arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges.

A separate incident on Aug. 23 resulted in the arrest of Thomas Barry Fuller, 68, of Dallas, after deputies recovered about 25 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and cash during a traffic stop. The Drug Task Force took over the investigation.

Earlier in the month, a traffic stop evolved into a joint operation with the Drug Task Force, leading to the seizure of approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of an additional suspect. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office didn’t disclose additional information about this arrest.

The Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, managed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, operates in Haralson, Polk and Paulding counties.

If you have any information related to drug dealing in Haralson, Polk or Paulding counties, call the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force at (770) 646-9175 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app to report it. Reports can always be made anonymously.

