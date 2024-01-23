2 campers valued at $5K each stolen from park in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on who stole two campers.
According to the owners, they were stolen sometime after Jan. 9 from Sweetwater Park off of Sweetwater Bend in southern Paulding County, but they don’t know the exact day they were stolen.
The first camper is described as a white 2005 25′ Prowler pull-behind camper with Georiga tag TR7935J.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It has some damage to the roof near the back where the ladder is located.
The second camper is a white 24′ Jayco pull-behind camper.
If you have seen either of these campers or know their location, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call them at 770-443-3047.
Each of the campers has an approximate value of $5,000.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Roswell police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect who ran from car after chase
- 9-year-old child stabbed by 15-year-old sibling, police say
- Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci pleads guilty to violating Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group