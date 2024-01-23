2 campers valued at $5K each stolen from park in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on who stole two campers.

According to the owners, they were stolen sometime after Jan. 9 from Sweetwater Park off of Sweetwater Bend in southern Paulding County, but they don’t know the exact day they were stolen.

The first camper is described as a white 2005 25′ Prowler pull-behind camper with Georiga tag TR7935J.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It has some damage to the roof near the back where the ladder is located.

The second camper is a white 24′ Jayco pull-behind camper.

If you have seen either of these campers or know their location, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call them at 770-443-3047.

Each of the campers has an approximate value of $5,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta commits millions to new homelessness initiatives

©2023 Cox Media Group