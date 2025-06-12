Pastor Troy to perform at Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft party

ATLANTA — The NBA Draft on Channel 2 is less than two weeks away. While the Atlanta Hawks are on the clock, the team will host a watch party at State Farm Arena featuring a Southern hip-hop icon.

The Hawks announced Pastor Troy will perform on June 25. Tickets are now on sale for $5 and proceeds will go to the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.

“I’m excited to perform at the Atlanta Hawks’ Draft Watch Party,” Pastor Troy said. “I’m going to bring the energy that will resonate across State Farm Arena all season long. We ready!”

Doors for the watch party will open at 7 p.m. and fans can stick around until the end of the first round until 11:30 p.m.

“We are so thrilled to host our Draft Watch Party at State Farm Arena,” Hawks Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor said. “We already have thousands of fans committed to coming downtown, and we can’t wait to welcome more as we plan to celebrate the selections of our newest draft picks.”

The NBA Draft first round will air live June 25 at 8 p.m. on Channel 2. The Hawks have the No. 13 pick.

