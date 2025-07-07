Party supply toys sold on Amazon recalled, batteries could be deadly if swallowed

WASHINGTON DC — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for party supply toys sold exclusively on Amazon.

The toys violate the mandatory standard for toys containing button cell batteries because the compartment that holds the batteries can be easily opened by children, posing a deadly hazard if swallowed.

When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, they can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

The SNLN Party Supply Toys include three bunny ears, three cat ears, twelve party glasses, 100-piece glow bracelets, eight light-up mini flashlights, four light-up rings, six butterfly clips and a sticker book. The products come in red, blue, green, yellow, white and pink.

The CPSC says you should stop using the toys immediately and take them away from children.

Contact Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi for a full refund by sending a photo of the toys being thrown in the trash by email to dixikeji@gmail.com.

The toys were sold exclusively on Amazon from January 2025 through May 2025 for about $22.

