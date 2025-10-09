Parts of metro Atlanta now under severe drought

ATLANTA — The latest drought monitor came out Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 has been monitoring the drought conditions worsen over the past several weeks.

Over 18% of the state, including southwest metro counties, is now in a severe drought.

Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says this is the most significant coverage of a severe drought in about two years since late Nov. 2023.

October is typically our driest month and widespread rainfall does not look like it is coming down the pipeline for us anytime soon.

