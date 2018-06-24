Part of popular Arabia Mountain trail closing for sewer repair

Hikes around Arabia Mountain will be a little different during the next month.
A portion of the PATH trail will close, beginning June 25, to install a new sewer main. Detour and trail closure signs will be visible for bikers and pedestrians, according to the DeKalb County officials.
The closure will run from mile marker 5.0 at the North Goddard Road crossing to mile marker 5.80 at the Flatrock Spur crossing.
This sewer main installation is part of DeKalb’s capital improvement program, a $1.3 billion program to improve service and reduce sanitary sewer overflows.
The path is scheduled to reopen in early July.
