Parents remember son killed in car accident on the way to take his final exam

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a Floyd County high school senior is planning his funeral just days before they were planning to see him graduate.
His family told Channel 2's Matt Johnson they're overwhelmed by the support they've received.
Blue ribbons are everywhere near Model High School, even on the school itself, to honor Caleb Keller, 18.
"He was a very special kid," his father said. "He said, 'I'm going to make it, I'm going to walk across that stage,' and we are all just so excited,"
But four days before graduation, the high school senior died in a two car crash on the way to take his finals.
