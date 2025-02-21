Pace Academy hires former Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon as new head coach

ATLANTA — Pace Academy will have a former Atlanta Falcons linebacker on the sideline this fall.

The school announced Thursday that it hired Sean Weatherspoon as the Knights’ new head football coach.

“I have long admired Pace Academy and its unwavering commitment to excellence,” Weatherspoon said. “It is an honor to lead this program, inspire Pace student-athletes, and contribute to a community that values both academic and athletic achievement. My goal is to build a football program that reflects Pace’s high academic standards—one that is demanding, disciplined and character-driven. More than just developing great players, I want to help shape great young men.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Falcons drafted Weatherspoon out of Missouri with the No. 19 pick of the 2010 NFL Draft and two years later, they named him a defensive captain. He played for six seasons with the Falcons and one season with the Arizona Cardinals. Weatherspoon’s career ended after a series of Achilles injuries.

The linebacker turned all his focus on giving back and mentoring the future.

“Coach Weatherspoon comes to Pace with the highest praise from former teammates, coaches and leaders within the Falcons organization,” said Fred Assaf, the head of Pace Academy. “His passion for the game is undeniable, but what truly sets him apart is his deep commitment to community and his dedication to developing well-rounded student-athletes who become prepared, confident citizens of the world.”

Pace isn’t the only school this offseason to hire a former NFL athlete. Chamblee High School added former Baltimore Ravens safety and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to its staff.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group