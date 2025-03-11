Overturned semi truck spills corn across lanes of I-75

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned tractor-trailer carrying corn had lanes closed on Interstate 75 on Monday.
The accident happened on I-75 Southbound at mile marker 337 near SR 3/US 41/US 76 in Whitfield County.
Two lanes were closed while workers removed the truck and then cleared the lanes of the spilled corn.
There is no word on any injuries.
