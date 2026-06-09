Overnight lane closure planned on I-75 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers who travel along I-75 southbound in Henry County this week could expect some delays as overnight lane closures begin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners are working on parts of the I-75 at Bethlehem Road Interchange project. GDOT will implement the closures from mile marker 214 to mile marker 213, affecting the southbound left-hand lane.

The first single-lane closure will begin on Tuesday, June 9, at 9 p.m. and is expected to clear the roadway by Thursday, June 11, at 6 a.m. without unexpected delays. A second single-lane closure will take place from Friday, June 12, at 9 p.m. until Saturday, June 13, at 7 a.m., with the closure also expected to clear the roadway without unexpected delays.

TRENDING STORIES:

This preparatory work is for constructing a new interchange along I-75 at County Road 312/Bethlehem Road, situated between Bill Gardner Parkway and state Route 155. These investigations do not mark the formal start of construction for the overall project.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group