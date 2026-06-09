Defense says man killed family members in ‘tragic case of self-defense’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Vijay Kumar pleaded not guilty to the murders of four family members in a Gwinnett County residence in January. The plea was entered during a recent court appearance.

Vijay Kumar is accused of killing Meenu Dogra, Nidhi Chander, Harish Chander and Gourav Kumar.

Channel 2’s Mark Winne reports the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office is disputing defense claims that Kumar acted in self-defense during the incident.

During the court proceedings, a judge formally asked for the plea. “Ms. Merchant, how’s your client plead?” the judge asked. Ashleigh Merchant, the defense lawyer representing Vijay Kumar, responded, “Not guilty.”

Merchant has stated that Vijay Kumar is innocent and that the case is one of self-defense.

“He actually is innocent. This is a case that we plan on presenting to you and presenting throughout this case as a case of innocence. It’s a tragic case of self-defense,” Merchant said.

The defense submitted a motion for a bond hearing that alleged a “prolonged campaign of threats, extortion and violence by his wife’s family.” Merchant clarified that she is referring to “only a select few of the wife’s family” in these claims.

In the bond hearing motion, the defense further claimed that on the night of the incident, Gourav Kumar coerced Vijay Kumar from his home without his phone or coat. The motion stated that Vijay Kumar was physically shoved into the Chander residence.

It described the home as a place where he reportedly feared for his life after months of threats, armed intimidation and financial extortion.

The defense motion also cited “the recanted testimony of his minor daughter,” to support the claim that Vijay Kumar acted in reasonable fear for his life.

Gwinnett County Assistant District Attorney Don Geary stated that the prosecution disputes these defense claims. “We probably seriously disagree with Counsel’s rendition of the facts,” he said.

The prosecution maintains that defense claims about Vijay Kumar being forced into the home, which belonged to two of the victims, are contradicted by evidence.

Merchant also described her client as someone with no criminal history. “He has 150-something people here and 100 letters of support. He’s in a highly regulated, highly visible industry,” Merchant said.

A daughter has described Kumar as a prominent figure in the amusement machine industry.

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