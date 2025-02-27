Over $100,000 worth of meth found inside northwest GA home

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A search warrant at a Floyd County home landed two people in jail.
On Friday, the Rome/Floyd Metro Task Force conducted a search warrant at a home on Paris Drive regarding a drug investigation.
Authorities said they found 2.13 kilograms of methamphetamine and $17,064 in cash.
According to the task force, the meth has a street value of $106,500.
Officials arrested Mescha Latonya Sullivan and Quavarez Marquel Cunningham, 41.
Sullivan was charged with conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substances. Cunnigham was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
He was booked into the Floyd County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Tipsters can report illegal drug activity anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 706-236-5000 or the Rome/Floyd Metro Task Force at 706-238-5160.
