Man dies after ‘uncontrollable’ brush fire on his property in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man died in Hall County after deputies say a brush fire got out of control on his property.

Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to Claude Parks Road. Firefighters said at least three acres were on fire and there were 20-foot flames.

A witness said they saw the homeowner start a legal brush burn on his property and it “became uncontrollable.” The witness said the homeowner disappeared. Firefighters searched and found his body.

The victim has not been identified and his cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.

Homeowners in Georgia can legally burn brush on their property from Oct. 1 until April 30. The burn piles can’t be larger than 6x6 feet.

Hall County Fire Rescue urges people to follow these safety procedures for any open fires.

Watch children while the fire is burning. Never let children or pets play or stand too close to the fire.

Never use gasoline or other flammable or combustible liquids.

If your clothes catch fire, stop, drop, and roll. Stop, drop to the ground and cover your face with your hands. Roll over and over or back and forth until the fire is out.

Treat a burn right away. Cool the burn with cool water for 3 to 5 minutes. Cover with a clean, dry cloth. Get medical help if needed.

Open burning accidents send thousands of people to emergency rooms with burn injuries every year.

