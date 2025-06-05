Outkast is everlasting: Big Boi supports Andre 3000 at his pop-up performance

ATLANTA — Andre 3000 performed a surprise pop-up show in southwest Atlanta this week with some special guests in the audience.

Big Boi and the Dungeon Family showed up to support Andre 3000 and his latest project, “7 piano sketches.” The instrumental EP is a follow-up to his Grammy-nominated flute album “New Blue Sun.”

The Outkast rappers posted a photo together with the caption “Saxxx & Stacks 🛸."

While they haven’t performed together since 2014, this was not the first public reunion for the iconic duo over the years.

The Outkast members have been spotted at Braves games together and Andre 3000 supported Big Boi’s youngest son at his high school graduation a few years ago.

Outkast will be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in August.

