Opioid-like substances sold at gas stations are ‘harmful and addictive,’ Ga. AG says

ATLANTA — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has issued a warning about the dangers of 7-OH, a potent synthetic opioid-like substance found in gas stations and convenience stores across the state.

7-OH, or 7-hydroxymitragynine, is a chemical compound that occurs naturally in the kratom plant but is dangerous in its isolated or concentrated forms. These forms are 13 times more potent than morphine and pose significant health risks, including seizures, substance abuse disorder, withdrawal, overdose and death.

“We’re staring down the next wave of the opioid crisis, and we have to take action before it’s too late,” Carr said. “These harmful and addictive drugs are sold like candy, and they’re putting children at risk. It’s unacceptable and it’s illegal, and there will be consequences for those who break our laws.”

The Food and Drug Administration has not approved 7-OH for any medical use, and it is not lawful as a dietary supplement or when added to conventional foods. The FDA is taking steps to classify 7-OH as a scheduled drug under the Controlled Substances Act.

Georgia’s Kratom Consumer Protection Act, effective Jan. 1, 2025, mandates that kratom products be sold only to individuals older than 21 and kept behind store counters. The law also prohibits the sale of kratom products with certain concentrations of mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine.

Consumers are also cautioned about tianeptine, known as “gas station heroin,” which is widely available and falsely marketed as beneficial for brain function and treating various conditions. Tianeptine lacks FDA approval and can lead to severe side effects, including addiction and death.

Consumers experiencing adverse reactions to 7-OH products are urged to seek medical attention and report the issue to the FDA. The Georgia Poison Center offers 24-hour assistance for poison-related inquiries.

