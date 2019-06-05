One of the ‘coolest' places to get married is in this Georgia city, ranking says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Looking for a place to tie the knot? There are hundreds of spots across the country to choose from, but one of the best, read coolest, is in Georgia.
Green Wedding Shoes, a wedding publication, recently released its “Top 26 Coolest Wedding Venues” round-up. To determine the list, its editors scoured the 50 states for venues with the most unique and picturesque views.
The Ruins at Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, Georgia, made the cut. The venue, which about an hour northwest of Atlanta, is a historic southern estate with amenities including a golf course, horseback riding and a museum.
“Barnsley Resort gives Georgia couples a unique place to tie the knot with its beautiful setting amid its awe-inspiring ancient ruins,” the team wrote. “The storybook setting makes for a fun change of pace to typical southern weddings and is the perfect place to host a wedding (local or destination) with an epic vibe and view.”
Several other venues in the south made the list, too. The website also highlighted Vista West Ranch in Dripping Springs, Texas; The Meekermark in Magnolia, Texas; Thorncrown Chapel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas; and Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee.
Take a look at the full round-up here.
This article was written by Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
