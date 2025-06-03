Officials remind drivers to ‘move over’ after patrol vehicles hit in northeast GA

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities said when you see emergency lights on the road, remember two things: slow down and move over.

The reminder comes after a Habersham County deputy patrol car was hit by another vehicle Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy’s Dodge Charger was providing lights for a road construction project on Georgia 365 southbound near James Short Tractor in Alto.

Officials said, while helping with the first wreck, a Demorest police officer’s patrol vehicle was hit by another car as he tried to conduct a traffic stop on Georgia 365 near the Double Bridge Connector.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating both crashes.

“These collisions serve as an urgent reminder of the importance of slowing down whenever you see emergency lights or utility vehicles working on or near a roadway,” said Habersham County Sheriff Robin Krockum. “This is not the first time one of our vehicles has been struck trying to keep work crews safe in that area of Ga. 365, but thankfully our personnel and others involved have not been injured in the collisions.”

Georgia’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over one lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on the shoulder of the highway.

If traffic is too heavy, authorities ask drivers to slow down and be prepared to stop.

