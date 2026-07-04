Officials investigate K-9’s cause of death

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of one of its police dogs after K-9 Kade died July 1.

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Officials say the cause of death remains unknown, though they believe it may have been heat-related.

The agency announced Kade’s death in a social media post, saying there are no signs of foul play.

Officials noted that Kade is the second Belgian Malinois in the sheriff’s office to die in July in recent years. The two dogs had different handlers and were about the same age.

Kade joined the sheriff’s office in 2024 after being purchased through a donation from the Sheriff’s Volunteer Organization. He partnered with Deputy Austin Brown and was trained in narcotics detection, tracking and suspect apprehension.

The sheriff’s office said Kade lived with Brown and his family when he was off duty and served with the agency for the past two years.

Officials said plans to honor Kade’s service will be announced at a later date.

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