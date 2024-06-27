Officers searching for woman last seen at Atlanta airport

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police are searching for a woman who was last seen at the Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport last week.
LaGrange police said 36-year-old Hollie Noelle Seay was seen on camera on June 20, parking her van on a curb and then walking into the airport.
Her van has since been towed, according to police.
It is unclear whether she traveled somewhere.
Seay’s mother says she is bipolar and is currently off her medication.
Anyone with information about Seay is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603
