Officers search for woman who robbed GA convenience store

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police are looking for a woman who robbed a convenience store early Thursday.
At 5 a.m., officers responded to the Star Food Mart after a call about an armed robbery.
The store clerk told police that a woman dressed in all black entered the store and then pointed a handgun at him and demanded all the money from the register.
After getting the money, she ran away from the store.
It is unclear how much money the woman left with.
Police are continuing to investigate this robbery.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department and/or the case detective, Detective Ligon, @ 706-883-2621. Information can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.
