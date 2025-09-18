Officers remove rattlesnake hiding under playground equipment

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Animal Enforcement Officers Rebecca Galeazzo and Leann Strickland from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office safely removed a timber rattlesnake from a fast-food restaurant playground recently.
The venomous snake was initially spotted moving across the parking lot before it hid under the play equipment. Staff blocked off the playground from customers while the venomous critter was there.
Galeazzo captured the rattlesnake, which she nicknamed Sir Buzzy Pants, and released it unharmed far away from human activity.
