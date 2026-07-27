Officer and K9 catch thief with 10+ warrants after he uses stolen credit card

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officers responded to a car break-in on May 25 where the victim’s wallet and credit cards had been stolen.

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The victim was able to identify a number on unauthorized charges on the credit card, including one from a rental car company.

Master Police Officer J. Altman was given the rental car information and conducted a traffic stop with his partner, Mako the K9.

After being pulled over, the driver, Jayelin Hureskin, jumped our and started running.

Altman and K9 Mako were able to immobilize the suspect and take him into custody.

Hureskin faces the following charges:

Entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft

Financial transaction card fraud

Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Failure to obey signs or traffic control devices

Pedestrian unsafely entering the roadway

Officers later discovered the suspect had more than 10 active warrants for his arrest in surrounding counties.

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