Officer buys meal for homeless veteran after chance encounter

DULUTH, Ga. — The Duluth Police Department is recognizing one of its officers after a simple act of kindness toward a homeless military veteran.

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The department said it discovered the interaction while reviewing body camera footage this week.

According to police, Officer Baalson was on patrol when he found a homeless man sleeping outside a local business.

As he checked on the man’s well-being, the two began talking, and the officer learned the man was a military veteran who had struggled to get help despite reaching out to multiple resources.

Police said Officer Baalson, who is also a military veteran, connected with the man over their shared service.

The officer drove the man to a nearby McDonald’s, bought him a meal and, before leaving, gave him his business card with a message to reach out if he ever needed someone to talk to.

“Community policing isn’t just about responding to calls or enforcing the law—it’s about building relationships, showing compassion, and treating every person with dignity and respect,” the department wrote.

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